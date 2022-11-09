KZN Education department mourns deaths of two matric pupils

Witness Reporter

The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department is mourning the deaths of two Grade 12 pupils in the Pinetown District.

In a statement, the department said a Grade 12 pupil at Mandlenkosi High School was allegedly stabbed by a Grade 10 pupil.

The pupil was rushed to a nearby clinic after the stabbing incident but he, unfortunately, succumbed to his injury and died.

In a separate incident, a secondary school pupil committed suicide.

KZN Education MEC Mbali Frazer said the department was concerned and saddened by these incidents.

She went on to convey her condolences to the families of the pupils, the schools and communities affected by these tragic deaths.

To avert such tragedies, Frazer urged communities, parents, guardians and teachers to inform the department’s psychology services if they suspect any unusual behaviour patterns in pupils.