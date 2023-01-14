KZN Education Dept tight-lipped on ferry boats

Chris Ndaliso

The KZN Education Department remains tight-lipped about the report of an investigation into the procurement of eight ferry boats for pupils around the province.

The department spent about R5 million on the boats in 2014.

On Friday, department head Nkosinathi Ngcobo said he was aware that of the eight boats only five had been delivered.

ALSO READ | KZN Education department mourns deaths of two matric pupils

He said one is operational in the uMkhanyakude District, two are at the KZN Sharks Board in Durban, one is in Phoenix and another one is in Umlazi.

“[The] other boats are not in use. The reason is that the rivers that they were supposed to assist learners cross are actually not deep enough for these boats to travel in. The investigation was done and completed to a certain point.

It [investigation], among other things, was checking on whether the procurement was done correctly. The procurement was done by the Transport Department on behalf of the Education Department. I’m not sure if all the boats were delivered.

“What is likely to have happened is that there was no feasibility study done before the procurement of the boats was done,” said Ngcobo, without giving further details about the investigation.

He said he had a couple of options on how to dispose of the boats and those included passing the assets over to another government department that can make use of them.

DA spokesperson on education Dr Imran Keeka said in some previous questions about the boats, the department had admitted that these vessels were not usable.

“I suggested that they dispose of the boats because the department has a disposal policy. We understand that the boats were custom-made for the

“Education Department to ferry pupils, but given their strong motors, they can be sold to recoup whatever amount can be recovered because their value has dropped already. Also, there was never a clear answer on whether a feasibility study was done before the procurement. This is a clear indication of total lack of accountability on the part of the department,” said Keeka.

ALSO READ | Disgruntled Sukuma protesters march to Education Department

Portfolio committee chairperson Sifiso Sonjica could not be reached for comment.

Transport Department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane did not respond to a message that sought clarity on the procurement process and the investigation into the process.

IFP spokesperson on education Mntomuhle Khawula said they have brought the issue of the boats up before the portfolio committee some time ago, and the committee promised to provide the report.

“We are still waiting and we don’t know how much longer [we’ll have to wait].”

My concern is that whatever irregularities might be found in the procurement process, those may be political or administrative. What is clear is that there were irregularities in this [procurement] process and that is why the department is keeping mum on the outcomes of the investigation

He said residents of Ward 25 in Ubuhlebezwe Municipality, in the esiQandulweni area, are concerned about the lack of infrastructure, particularly a dilapidated footbridge crossing the uMkhomazi River.

“On a daily basis, scores of pupils cross this bridge over the uMkhomazi River, which is notoriously known for flooding after torrential rains, to reach eZulwini Combined School.

“With ongoing prevalent flooding, the lives of this community, especially pupils, are at great risk,” said Khawula.