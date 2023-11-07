KZN Education MEC raises school safety concerns

By Zama Myeza

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Mbali Frazer has raised concerns about the safety at schools in the province, as they increasingly become targets for criminals.

This comes after a school in the Ilembe district was vandalised and destroyed by thieves, who stole school equipment and money from the tuck shop.

Commenting on the matter, Sihle Motswana, the deputy director for media relations at the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal, urged the communities to work with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to ensure that criminals are apprehended and brought to justice.

The MEC never misses an opportunity to impress upon members of the public to become the first line of defence when it comes to school safety, since schools are located in communities and governed by the very same communities through student governing bodies (SGBs). This is our message to the public, for them to work with SAPS in ensuring that the lawbreakers are brought to book.

According to the Department of Education, interventions have focused on addressing elements of physical infrastructure related to proper fencing, alarm systems and burglar-proofing, resilience-building programmes for young people and the strengthening of partnerships with relevant stakeholders.

The department also has a solid partnership with the SAPS aimed at linking schools with local police stations and the establishment of functional school safety committees.

Schools are critical in instilling discipline and ensuring safety, thus the emphasis on codes of conduct for pupils at all public schools.

“Schools are, therefore, directly responsible for providing an environment conducive to the delivery of quality teaching and learning by, among other things, promoting the rights and safety of all pupils, teachers and parents,” said the Department of Education.

Mzi Mngadi, who is a former principal at a local school, also expressed his concerns around the safety of schools in the city.

I was a principal at a local school. In the generation that we live in, it is important to ensure that the pupils, staff members and our infrastructure are safe from criminals. The school in which I was a principal was in a place that was well-known for crime. We had to work closely with the community members to ensure that the school was safe.

Mngadi also added that he believes that some pupils in the school were working with these criminals.

“The use of drugs and alcohol has contributed to the high crime rates in our communities. Our pupils would get into these substances outside of school and work with criminals to steal at school just so they can have money to buy more of whichever substance they are using,” said Mngadi.

According to the department, they have developed a national strategy for the prevention and management of alcohol and drug use among pupils in schools.

As schools mirror the communities, the department believes curbing drug use in schools will, in turn, prevent drug use within the communities and render them safe for all citizens.

Schools have been provided with a copy of the guide to drug testing in South African schools.