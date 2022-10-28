KZN farmer’s killers jailed

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Two Pietermaritzburg men were each sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Karkloof farmer Trevor Murphy (55), who was stabbed multiple times in his own home.

Lulu Sapholakhe Thusi (42) and Michek Khumalo (47) were both sentenced by the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday.

Murphy was stabbed multiple times when the armed men entered his house in April last year.

The men ransacked Murphy’s home, stabbed him, and took some of his belongings. A woman employee who lives on the property was tied up by the robbers when she interrupted them.

Murphy lived on Wendover farm, Karkloof, near Howick. He was a farmer who operated a sawmill on his farm and employed several people.

ALSO READ | Two sentenced for KZN farm murder

Khumalo was employed as a driver at Mkondeni and Thusi was employed as a driver at Scottsville Golf Estate.

According to the indictment, the two men and others received information about large sums of money being kept on the farm.

The men conspired to rob Murphy of his money and other valuables. On April 23, 2021, during the early hours of the morning, the men, armed with knives and a crowbar, went to Murphy’s home on the farm to execute their plan.

They broke into Murphy’s home and entered through the broken door. They went into his bedroom where they found him fast asleep and decided to assault him. The accused assaulted Murphy with their weapons, injuring him on his head and upper body. They tied his ankles together with cable ties restraining his movement

According to the document, the helper woke up and went to Murphy’s bedroom to find out what was happening.

She was tied up and taken to her bedroom, where she was placed under a mattress. The men then removed valuables, including two firearms, three laptops, three cell phones, two flat-screen televisions, radios, a subwoofer and speakers, battery pack, shoes, camera, sports bag, TDK video cassettes, and R8 000.

They then loaded the loot in Murphy’s vehicle and left. The farmer died on the way to the hospital. The men were later arrested and charged with housebreaking with intent to rob, robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder, and kidnapping.

Thusi was also charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

ALSO READ | Two KZN farmers survive shooting incident

They were found guilty on all charges. During the trial, Khumalo admitted that he took part in the crimes but did not disclose his full role. Judge Z. P.

Nkosi said that he believes Khumalo’s change of heart halfway through the trial was opportunistic and self-serving.

Nkosi said Khumalo made the admission to evoke a measure of sympathy as he failed to explain how he became complicit in the commission of the crime.

The court was informed that the pair had numerous previous convictions with Khumalo having been in and out of prison since 2003.

“This was a meditated and brutal attack on a defenceless person whom you surprised while he was at his weakest as he was asleep. You show no regard for the sanctity of human life. You did not have to kill him to get what you wanted. He clearly died a slow, painful death. You are a big danger to society,” said Nkosi.