KZN FCS units secure nine life sentences

In the month of September, the KwaZulu-Natal Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) detectives arrested 491 suspects for crimes such as rape, kidnapping, abduction, attempted murder, assault with the intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, child neglect and indecent exposure.

During this period, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said various teams in the province secured 37 convictions.

She said this included nine life sentences and 260 years of imprisonment for a number of accused who appeared in various courts in the province.

As more cases are pending in court, Gwala said it is inevitable that many other accused will be receiving sentences that will serve as a lesson to others who abuse women and children in the province.

“Due to victims who broke the silence and through their courage reported incidents of exploitation, detectives were able to secure the convictions and put the perpetrators behind bars. We also encourage other victims who are afraid to speak up to not allow their abusers to silence them,” said Gwala.