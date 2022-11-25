KZN government allocates R4,2 billion to flood response programme

Clive Ndou

The KZN provincial government has set aside R4,2 billion to finance the province’s response programme following floods in April which destroyed homes and infrastructure.

Tabling the province’s adjustments to the 2021/2022 budget in the KZN Legislature on Thursday, acting MEC for Finance Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi said part of the R4,2 billion came from the National Treasury while the remainder was sourced from provincial departments and donors.

As it was unlikely that National Treasury would be able to fully fund the April flood response costs from the national contingency reserve, departments and public entities were urged to undertake reprioritisation from within their budgets to assist with the costs thereof.

In aggregate, the province reprioritised R3,1 billion from within its existing budget, both from the equitable share and the conditional grant budgets.

The floods, which displaced more than 5 000 people and claimed more than 400 lives, damaged infrastructure to the tune of about R25 billion.

The KZN Human Settlements Department is currently in the process of building houses for the victims — some of whom are still sheltered in community halls and churches.

Sithole-Moloi said a large chunk of the R4,2 billion will go to the provincial Human Settlements Department.

Government Gazette No. 47 197 was issued on 5 August, 2022,” she said.

This Gazette allocated R325,8 million to the province, specifically to the provincial emergency housing grant under Vote 8, Human Settlements.

The allocation was to provide funding towards the April 2022 flood disaster response and was for the provision of 4 983 temporary residential units in the flood-affected areas.

The provincial Social Development Department is currently responsible for providing the victims with basic necessities, ranging from food to clothing.

Sithole-Moloi said the department would receive an additional R48,5 million to cater for the needs of the flood victims.