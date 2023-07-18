KZN Government to assist in bringing body of medical student from the Philippines

By Nosipho Gumede

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government has vowed to provide support and assistance to bring home the mortal remains of a medical student from Utrecht who died in the Philippines.

This follows a video that went viral of Lindiwe Myeni pleading for assistance after her daughter, Snegugu Ntobeko Myeni, who was a final year Medical Student in the Philippines, died at the airport on 10 July 2023 as she was about to board a plane back to South Africa.

After hearing about the family’s plight, the KwaZulu-Natal Director-General Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize, acting on the direction by Acting Premier Nomagugu Simelane has been in contact with the Myeni family in Utrecht and a government delegation will also visit the family in order to establish the family’s domestic circumstances and discuss details pertaining to funeral arrangements.

ALSO READ | Gift of the Givers steps in after devastating blaze at Durban informal settlement

Acting Premier Nomagugu Simelane said they would ensure that the mortal remains of their beloved daughter comes back home.

We know that with each passing day the waiting becomes more difficult, especially for the Myeni family and we will work tirelessly to ensure that the mortal remains of their beloved daughter are brought back home for burial by the family, friends and community. Government will engage with authorities in the Philippines to ensure that Snegugu Myeni’s remains are brought home to her loved ones in a dignified manner. READ MORE Knives out for IFP’s Hlabisa

She added that they are working with the Department of International Relations and Co-Operation to consolidate efforts towards the repatriation of Myeni’s mortal remains back to South Africa.