KZN government to focus on safety of traditional leaders

Khethukuthula Xulu

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the provincial government will not allow the province to be the capital of hitmen and hired guns.

“We have asked that the security cluster explore the feasibility of setting up specialised units such as a traditional leaders safety unit, whose task will be to look after the safety of traditional leaders, especially those whose assessments reveal a security threat,” she said.

Dube-Ncube was speaking at a media briefing held in Durban on Thursday to address pertinent issues that affect traditional leaders (amakhosi and izinduna) in the province. She said the murders have sparked fear and concern among the citizens of the province.

In recent years, KZN has witnessed several killings of traditional leaders, which are a major cause for concern. These traditional leaders are highly respected members of their communities and their loss is a great tragedy for their families and the people they served.

The premier said in a meeting with the SA Police Services last year, it had emerged that the police were already investigating 51 murder cases going back to 2012. “To date, 30 people have been arrested while 18 cases are still pending in court. In two of these cases, the accused were found guilty. Six remain undetected.

“Among the possible motives behind the killings of traditional leaders has been the struggle for chieftaincy, land disputes, family disputes and even taxi-related disputes,” she said.

Dube-Ncube said the provincial government took the safety and security of traditional leaders seriously, adding that in its meetings with the provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, it was made clear that all stops, and all resources should be pulled to end these murders.

As announced in the state of the province address, we as the province, through the Department of Community Safety and Liaison, are establishing the community safety intervention unit, which will focus on the safety of amakhosi and izinduna.

“This unit will conduct security analysis on amakhosi and izinduna, engage with law enforcement agencies to facilitate deployments and investigations.

“It will recommend tactical security measures to be taken and monitor intervention plans working with the SAPS,” the premier said.