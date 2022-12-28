KZN government to help with Mampitsha’s burial

Witness Reporter

The KwaZulu-Natal government will be assisting with the burial of Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo this weekend.

The office of the premier on Wednesday announced that it will, together with the eThekwini Metro Municipality, provide material support to the family of the musician.

Mampintsha (40), who was a leading member of Big NUZ, the popular award-winning musical group which started in Umlazi Township, died last weekend.

Provincial government is already working with the family to provide the additional support.

The premier’s office said it will also provide ongoing socio-psychologicaal support to family members and relatives following Mampitsha’s death.

As a province within our policy, we have decided that a megastar of this magnitude deserves our support as he exits the stage and departs for the last time to the world beyond.

“Mampintsha together with Big NUZ led a musical revolution in our country that refocused the eyes of the world on KwaZulu-Natal. Working under the Afrotainment label Big NUZ revolutionised Kwaito and township dance music making KwaZulu-Natal the mecca of entertainment whereas it used to be Gauteng. During his youthful life, this genre opened doors for hundreds of young artists who week in, week out, can now make a living with this KZN-born dance music,” said Dube-Ncube.

“On behalf of the provincial government we also wish to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and followers of Mampintsha on this sudden and tragic loss. We will continue to play our part as provincial government to facilitate a decent send off for this pioneering artist as he drops the mike for the last time,” said Dube-Ncube.