KZN government wasted money on site unsuitable for housing, says DA

Clive Ndou

The DA has accused the KZN Human Settlements Department of wasting public funds on a Pietermaritzburg housing site that was later deemed unsuitable for housing.

The site, in Bakersville, Pietermaritzburg, had been earmarked for a housing project for liberation struggle war veterans.

ALSO READ | Hijacked flats at Aloe Ridge ‘a haven for criminals’

However, DA KZN Human Settlements spokesperson Marlaine Nair said the department went ahead and poured money into the project despite the party having warned it that the site was not suitable for housing.

It’s unfortunate that it took the department months to realise that the site was a potential disaster.

The DA first raised concerns over the development … after an environmental management impact [survey] EMU stated that approval had not been granted and that the land was unsuitable.

Despite this, the department pushed ahead with the development, grading the area and installing structures to commence with the project.

The provincial government is currently building houses for the war veterans as part of the former soldiers’ reparations package for their role in the anti-apartheid struggle.

Had the project gone ahead, Nair said, the lives of the beneficiaries and those of their family members would have been put in danger.

Had the DA not drawn attention to the numerous red flags and consistently opposed construction, this project would have gone ahead. This would have jeopardised the safety of those who would have eventually taken occupation, along with those who live on the existing site below.

The money already wasted on this now-shelved project could have built houses for those who desperately need them.

ALSO READ | Bisley residents concerned over planned low-cost housing for MK veterans

However, the department said that at the time it gave the green light for the construction work to begin, all requirements had been met.

There is an approved general plan in place. The property was already rezoned for residential development and appears rated as such in the municipal Town Planning Scheme. There are infrastructure installations already in place such as roads and storm water drains.

In the normal understanding of statutory processes, the property with such attributes is deemed spade-ready for development and needs no further technical assessments or approvals.

The department, however, said it was later informed that the environmental impact assessment has to begin from scratch as the existing assessments and approvals were done under outdated regulations.

ALSO READ | DA wants clarity on housing for MK vets

The department was taken aback by the requirement from environmentalists that the property needs to be subjected to an environmental impact assessment simply because all the approvals were secured prior to the advent of the current environmental legislation.