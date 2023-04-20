KZN Health Department faces hefty legal claims

By Clive Ndou

The KwaZulu-Natal Health Department has taken steps to reduce the risk of medico-legal claims threatening to bankrupt it.

The department is currently facing medico-legal claims amounting to R17 billion.

Tabling the department’s budget at the KZN Legislature on Wednesday, Health MEC, Nomagugu Simelane, said a partnership with legal experts resulted in the department paying litigants lower amounts.

The establishment of a panel of legal experts — which we first spoke about in 2019 — has had a significant impact in respect of the quantum amounts paid out in relation to medico-legal claims.

The department has made savings of at least R300 million that it would have paid out to litigants from cases dating back to 2020.

“These cases have either been withdrawn or settled out of court,” she said.

The department had previously blamed unscrupulous lawyers for the ballooning medico-legal claims by encouraging patients to sue the department.

Simelane was hoping that a recent case, where the court ruled in favour of the Eastern Cape Health Department, would result in the reduction of medico-legal claims that are levelled against the KZN Health Department.

Eastern Cape Health Department

The Eastern Cape Health Department was sued for R35,4 million after a baby, who was under the care of one of the province’s hospitals, developed cerebral palsy after birth.

However, a lower court ruled that it would be unfair to expect the Eastern Cape Health Department to pay the R35,4 million in the form of a lump sum.

“The department’s defence included, among others, rehabilitation centres of excellence and multidisciplinary medical teams, which would provide future medical care to children with cerebral palsy.

This matter has been taken on appeal, and we will be closely monitoring developments around it because the final outcome of the case has far-reaching consequences.

The KZN Health Department last year came under criticism for failure to absorb temporary healthcare workers it had employed at the height of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Simelane, who told MPLs that the department was in the process of establishing 11 health facilities in the province, said the department was absorbing the temporary workers.

“Despite severe financial constraints, we are doing our best to absorb those staffers who were employed on a contractual basis,” she said.