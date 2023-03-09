KZN Health Department ‘unable’ to defend medico-legal claims

Clive Ndou

There are growing concerns that the KZN Health Department will not be able to defend medico-legal claims to the tune of R17 billion brought by third parties against it.

The claims include those of patients who allege being victims of botched medical procedures at the province’s public health facilities.

Even though the department, which has so far compensated some claimants to the tune of millions of rands, believed that it would be able to successfully defend the bulk of the claims, DA MPL Lourens de Klerk was of the view that it lacked the capacity to defend most of the claims.

The truth of the matter is that people need documents to defend themselves against claims of that nature. It’s common knowledge that the KZN Health Department is one of the departments which is not good at keeping documents.

“The department recently received a qualified audit opinion from the auditor-general (AG), largely because it could not produce source documents,” he said.

Department’s chief financial officer

While the department’s chief financial officer, Khothamani Vilakazi, said the department was putting in place systems to safeguard documents, he conceded that it has been difficult to retrieve some of the documents that the department needed to defend itself against the claims.

Briefing members of the KZN Legislature’s Scopa, Vilakazi said the department was in the process of introducing an electronic record-keeping system.

There is also training to minimise the risk of lost records because we also suffered from losing records where patients are claiming against the department.

The department, Vilakazi said, had also brought in external lawyers to assist it fight the claims.

“There is also the training of staff and review of clinical negative outcomes. Where there are negative outcomes, we use those as examples in training,” he said.

De Klerk

However, De Klerk, who is a member of the KZN Scopa, said as long as the department continues to be unable to keep and trace source documents, most of the measures being introduced will not yield the intended results.

An electronic system doesn’t solve all your problems. Any electronic system requires source documents for it to be useful. Time and again, the auditor-general found that the department was unable to produce source documents

In the previous financial year, the AG flagged the department’s transactions worth a whopping R90 million as irregular. The department, the AG also found, had misstated its financial position.

De Klerk raised concerns that despite the AG’s damning findings, the department held none of its senior officials accountable.

“There is no consequence management at all.”