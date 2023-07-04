KZN IFP councillor shot dead

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Mystery surrounds the killing of an IFP councillor from the Mkhanyakude District Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.

Innocent Mkhwanazi was allegedly shot dead on Monday afternoon in Mtubatuba.

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa sent his and the party’s condolences to Mkhwanazi’s family, friends and colleagues.

“Details surrounding the shooting are unclear at this point. We will provide more details as they become available. The IFP condemns this killing in the strongest possible terms.

“This type of violence does not bode well for our democracy and is cause for serious concern as we approach the 2024 elections. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.