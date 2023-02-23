KZN Inkosi survives assassination attempt

Witness Reporter

An Inkosi of the KwaNyavini clan in KZN South coast lost two family members during an assassination attempt on him at his home.

MEC for the Department of Co-operate Governance and Traditional Affairs, Bongi Sithole-Moloi said Inkosi Sibonelo Aubrey Ngcobo managed to escape the attack unharmed.

Sithole-Moloi said these continued attacks on traditional leaders evoke anger and sadness and have left the department and leadership in serious shock.

It is shocking how people are making a mockery of such an invaluable institution of our society and are blatantly playing with the lives of our leaders. We have continually been calling for law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned to get to the bottom of these barbaric and inhumane acts.

“This calls for an urgent escalation of all efforts to ensure that we put a stop to these senseless killings.

MEC calls on law-enforcement and communities to assist

Both the law-enforcement structures and our communities really need to now present a formidable united front to deal with this.

Sithole-Moloi added that it is an undeniable fact that these acts are committed by members of our society and they don’t operate in a [separate] space, they are amongst us.