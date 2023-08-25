KZN jockey’s death ‘a huge loss’

By Witness Reporter

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Sport has described the killing of Dundee July winner Lindani Dube as tragic and a big loss.

Dube, who hailed from Mpumalanga and rode Alpha and Omega to victory on July 15 in the Dundee event, was killed along with horse owner and taxi operator Nqaba Bandla while travelling to Alfred Nzo District in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday night.

They reportedly came across a community protest during the trip and the protesters fired at them, fatally wounding both of them.

Dube was preparing to ride Bandla’s horse — Ikusasa Alaziwa — in an event on September 2 in the region.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba, said: “This calamitous episode leaves us bereft of words. Our hearts reach out to Mr Dube, the father who, through years of dedication, guidance, and mentorship, molded his son into a luminary of the racing world.”

“Our deepest sympathy to his family, colleagues and the industry,” he said in a statement.

To us as KZN Sport, Arts and Culture and the entire equine fraternity this is a terrible and tragic loss of talent which enriched our sport and recreational event. We are at a loss for words

Dube, who was born in October 1996, is survived by his parents and his three children.