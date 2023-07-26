KZN Legislature recommends the relocation of King Edward Hospital

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The KwaZulu-Natal Legislature portfolio committee on Health has recommended that King Edward Hospital in Durban be relocated due to the infrastructural issues it currently faces that get in the way of service delivery.

The committee conducted an oversight visit at the hospital on Tuesday and found that the hospital had countless infrastructure issues, many related to its age and some to storm damage experienced over the years.

King Edward Hospital CEO Dr Thami Mayise said there were issues with leaking roofs, plumbing, sewer pipes, fire detection systems, hot water storage systems, and bladder tanks were deformed.

According to Mayise, the Department of Health had already sent a team to assess the condition of the hospital and the estimated construction costs were more than R1,2 billion.

Mayise said though the hospital had introduced the eHealth electronic filing system, it was not working efficiently because of some challenges with training staff, computer literacy and internet connectivity.

The chairperson of the portfolio committee, Nomakiki Majola said with all the infrastructure issues affecting the hospital, it didn’t make sense to spend R1,2 billion on renovations instead of investing in a new hospital that was built for the needs of the community.

Majola said since the hospital was built in 1936, changing roofs and windows on old walls would create more issues in the long run.

There is not even enough space within the hospital to expand or build new sections. The hospital needs to improve its size and infrastructure for it to be able to cater for the post-1994 community. A proposal should be tabled with the Department of Health on the relocation of this hospital.

The portfolio committee will continue with oversight visits and public hearings across the province, as it seeks input from citizens on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.

The bill aims to achieve universal access to quality healthcare services in the country in accordance with the Constitution.

When Majola was asked whether public hospitals like King Edward were equipped and capable of delivering what the NHI Bill promises, she said the services that were being rendered at the hospital were efficient and met standards set out in the bill.

We are dealing with the issues of infrastructure and nurse-patient ratio now, so that it will not be a hindrance to service delivery.

The committee will visit six districts in the province as centres of public consultations; uMkhanyakude, uMgungundlovu, Amajuba, Umzinyathi, Harry Gwala, and Ugu.