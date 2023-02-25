KZN Legislature speaker says challenges are being addressed

Clive Ndou

KwaZulu-Natal Legislature speaker, Nontembeko Boyce, who cut her political teeth in the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) and teacher unions, believes the provincial parliament remains one of the most respected institutions in the province.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Weekend Witness — Boyce, who is based in Port Shepstone in KZN, said the provincial legislature has made a number of strides since her election as speaker in 2019, following that year’s general elections.

When she came in, the provincial legislature was dealing with a number of challenges — including a public backlash over exorbitant spending on its two-day opening, held annually in February.

Indeed, I can confirm that most of the challenges, including the one around spending, are now a thing of the past. Credit should go to the hardworking people within the provincial legislature administration wing. They have really served the people of this province well and put all necessary systems in place to ensure whatever we do is above board.

For this year’s two-day legislature opening — which started with Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwlithini’s address and ended yesterday with premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube’s State of the Province Address (Sopa) — the legislature allocated R3,8 million for the two events — a much lower figure compared to previous years.

Despite her being at the helm, Boyce refuses to take credit for the achievements of the provincial legislature, which in recent years has also been receiving clean audits from the auditor-general (AG).

It’s all about team work really. It’s not because there is one particular individual — it’s about working together as a team.

A teacher by training, Boyce served as the chief whip of the ANC majority party in the previous term of the provincial legislature.

Boyce’s tenure as speaker coincided with the rise of a culture of rowdy behaviour by MPs across the country’s legislatures.

However, despite the fact that MPs and MPLs have developed a reputation for indiscipline, Boyce said the conduct of KZN provincial legislature MPLs has largely been “exemplary”.

When party leaders in the legislature of KwaZulu-Natal confront difficult issues, they put the people of KZN first. We have great respect for the people of KZN — that’s what makes us different.

It’s only those few individual MPLs who, at times, don’t want to follow the rules.

The most important thing is that we are able to handle any situation given that the legislature rules do give us the power to act in the event of an MPL’s conduct being deemed unparliamentary.

On the fact that the KZN Legislature was the only provincial parliament addressed by a king during its opening, Boyce said the provincial legislature’s practice was good for the entire country.

In the king, the KZN Legislature has a key stakeholder, who is the king of the KZN people, including those currently residing in other provinces.

So, when the king speaks, it is not only the people in the province who tune in — it’s also people residing in other provinces.

As a result, people in other provinces end up knowing about KZN. So, KZN at large benefits a lot from the king’s participation in the legislature.

A member of the ANC KZN provincial executive committee (PEC), Boyce has a wealth of political experience.

Positions she occupied include that of SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) lower South Coast regional secretary and ANCYL provincial task team (PTT) convener.