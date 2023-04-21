KZN liquor authority accused of tardiness in issuing licences

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Liquor outlet owners in KwaZulu-Natal claim there is chaos at the provincial liquor authority as the authority is unable to issue licenses on time.

According to a bottle store owner in Durban who asked to remain unnamed, after submitting all necessary documents for processing the renewal of his license onto the system in the first week of March, it took longer than usual for him to be handed his license.

I didn’t have the new trading certificate until yesterday [Wednesday] because, I am told, the inspector has to come first. That is beyond my control. I need to continue trading to make a living.

He said there were unnecessary delays which didn’t factor in that some people were leasing buildings to run their businesses.

The businessman said the absence of communication was also problematic for license holders, adding that in the past six years this was the first time he had encountered such an issue.

They say these are new changes. The fact is that new regulations are not communicated to us clients.

We only learn about them when we have a problem.

Another liquor store outlet who also asked to remain unnamed out of concerns for his safety, said the KZN Liquor Authority (KZNLA) just didn’t have enough inspectors.

The backlog wasn’t caused by anything else but the fact that the department doesn’t have enough inspectors to cover the demand.

KZN Liquor Authority

KZNLA spokesperson Faizel Phiri confirmed that the authority was experiencing backlogs, but attributed the delays to load shedding.

“The load shedding affecting the country has had a ripple effect on our productions and in the processing of new and secondary license applications.”

He said the liquor authority has implemented overtime work and purchased a UPS [load shedding backup], which will allow it to reduce the downtime during load shedding.

Phiri further outlined that Section 64 of the KZNLA Act stated that a license holder must lodge an application for the annual evaluation of their license six months prior to the expiration of their license.

Once the application has been lodged, the Liquor Authority will request an inspection of the premises to satisfy itself of the compliance with the license conditions.

If satisfied, the license holder will be issued with a payment reference and be requested to make payment of the annual fee applicable to their license.

“On payment, the license holder will be issued with a confirmation of payment which serves as proof of the renewal of that license.”

He said to avoid the payment of penalties; license holders were encouraged to ensure that they lodge their annual evaluation applications timeously.

“We believe that in the coming weeks the issues experienced would have been resolved.”