KZN man bags lotto for second time  

By Nosipho Gumede

A lucky KZN father of seven bagged a jackpot prize of over R44 million in the latest Lotto draw, his second Lotto win.

According to a statement released by Ithuba, the operator of the national lottery,a few years back, the man secured a substantial win of over R340,000, demonstrating his unwavering commitment and enthusiasm for playing responsibly,” read the statement.

Ithuba said the winner has an inspiring vision for his family’s future.

“Having faced the devastating impact of flooding on two occasions in KZN, the winner aims to utilise his newfound fortune to invest in a safe, secure home where his beloved family can find solace and protection,” read the statement.

Speaking on his win, the millionaire said he was beyond grateful for the incredible stroke of luck and the overwhelming support of the National Lottery.

Winning this life-changing amount will enable me to build a legacy for my family, something I had only dreamt of. I want to provide them with a stable and secure home, ensuring their safety and well-being,” said the winner.

The man said he is determined to invest in providing quality education for all his children and extended family, as he believes in the power of education to transform lives and uplift communities.