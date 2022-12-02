KZN man gets life in prison for stabbing his wife to death

Witness Reporter

Khethukuthula Xulu

Amid 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, the Durban High Court has sentenced a man to a term of life imprisonment, for the murder of his wife.

Sibusiso Bongekhaya Mvubu (38) murdered his wife, Philisiwe Judith Mvubu (46) in July 2021 in the kwaMakutha area, south-west of Durban.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said at some stage, the couple began experiencing marital problems which led to the wife obtaining a domestic violence protection order against him, a month before the incident.

“Philisiwe was afraid of her husband and would spend the night at her friend’s house which was nearby. On the day of the incident, Sibusiso called her to their home under the pretence of wanting to speak to her about something.

“He enlisted the assistance of Philisiwe’s nephew to call her to the house. Once alone with her, he stabbed her, changed his clothes, and left the house. He then abandoned his car and then fled to Estcourt via public transport. He handed himself over to the police a few days later, after a manhunt was launched to search for him,” said NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

The NPA said Sibusiso’s version in court was that he acted in self-defence and had only stabbed Philisiwe twice before leaving the house.

“However, the state, led by Advocate Krishen Shah, presented post-mortem evidence to the court demonstrating that Philisiwe suffered 13 penetrating wounds”.

“Shah further told the court that even though Sibusiso left Philisiwe injured, he did not bother to contact the police or any emergency services so that she may have received some assistance.

“This was exacerbated by the fact that Sibusiso sought medical assistance for a minor wound he suffered from the altercation,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

She said the court found that he had indeed planned the murder.