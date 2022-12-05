KZN man sentenced for kidnapping, assault and rape

Witness Reporter

Bhekani Manqele (38) was sentenced to life and eight years’ imprisonment for the kidnapping, assault and rape of a 29-year-old woman in Umlazi, Durban.

Manqele was sentenced at the Umlazi Regional Court on Monday and the court deemed him unfit to possess a firearm.

On the night of the offence last year May, Manqele accosted the woman who was leaving a tavern.

He pulled her into a nearby building and assaulted her before trying to rape her.

Manqele then forced her to his home, but on the way there she escaped and ran to a nearby house for help.

However, the people chased her away and she was caught by Manqele and severely assaulted.

He kept her at his house and raped her throughout the night. She managed to escape the following morning.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the woman reported the matter to the police and Manqele was arrested a week later after she was able to point him out.

The woman was taken to the Umlazi Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC) where she received the necessary psycho-social services, counselling and support.

“In support of the state’s case, regional court prosecutor Pratisha Jugnundan led the woman’s evidence. Since she was traumatised, the state made an application for her to testify in a separate room away from Manqele,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

Woman living in fear and is scared of men

She said Jugnundan also handed in a victim impact statement compiled by the woman and facilitated by court preparation officer, Thuli Sontsele.

In her statement, she detailed how the experience has traumatised her and that she lives in fear and is scared of men.

She also has sleepless nights and suffers from post-traumatic stress syndrome.

“The National Prosecuting Authority welcomes this successful prosecution. As the country is in the midst of the 16 Days of Activism campaign, we hope that sentences of this nature demonstrate the NPA’s efforts and that of the entire criminal justice system against this scourge. We commend the work done by the prosecution and SAPS,” said Ramkisson-Kara.