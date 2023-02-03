KZN man sentenced to life for kidnapping, assault and rape

Londiwe Xulu

A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the kidnapping, assault and continued rape of a woman in the Melmoth area in northern KZN.

The Eshowe regional court sentenced Bhekani Mlaba to life imprisonment for rape, five years for kidnapping and three years for grievous assault.

The regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said Mlaba befriended the woman on Facebook.

After communicating for a while online, the woman confided in Mlaba about her financial problems.

Woman lured with R10 000

Mlaba told her that he would give her R10 000 to start her own business, but she must travel to Melmoth to fetch the money.

Ramkisson-Kara said all their communication was on Facebook and they had never called each other as Mlaba told her the speaker on his phone was faulty.

Raped and kidnapped

The woman travelled to Melmoth and waited for Mlaba at a bus stop. He told her that he would send his nephew to meet her and take her to the house.

“Mlaba arrived and unbeknown to the complainant, this was the person she had been chatting to all along. He suggested they take a shortcut through the forest.

“While in the forest he produced a knife, instructed her to undress and raped her. He then told her to decide whether to be his girlfriend or be killed,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

She said the woman chose to save her life and promised not to report Mlaba to the police. He then took her to his relative’s homestead where he introduced her as his fiancée.

They were given an isolated room and she was not allowed to go outside or communicate with anybody there.

He continued to rape and grievously assault her. After some time, he took her to another homestead. On the way there he kept a knife with him and threatened to stab her if she ran or alerted anyone.

“At this homestead, she eventually confided in a relative [of Mlaba] when they had gone down to the river to fetch water… The relative then reported this to a male relative and the police were called. Mlaba was subsequently arrested,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

Regional court prosecutor Russell Mngoma handed the court a victim impact statement. In her statement, the woman said the incident has emotionally devastated her. She said that she doesn’t trust men and lives in constant fear.

She also has difficulty sleeping at night.