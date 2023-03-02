KZN man sentenced to life for raping, murdering his niece (6)

Lethiwe Makhanya

It is difficult to understand what led a 27-year-old man, with no previous convictions, to do something like this.

This is according to Pietermaritzburg high court judge, Piet Bezuidenhout, who sentenced Nkanyiso Radebe from Mtwalume, on the South Coast, to life imprisonment, on Wednesday.

Radebe was convicted on Monday after pleading guilty to two cases of rape and the murder of his six-year-old niece, Vuyisile Emihle Nyawose, on February 12.

While walking from a tuck shop together, he asked Emihle to take another route, which led to a river and bush, where he raped and killed her.

When he appeared in court on Wednesday, he was hiding his face with a jersey, preventing journalists from taking pictures of him. He sat in the dock, looking downwards, until everyone put their cameras away.

State prosecutor, Mbongeni Mthembu, told the court that Radebe was supposed to protect Emihle but instead, he killed her.

He said Emihle was killed because Radebe was scared that he was going to be reported for what he had done.

Judge Bezuidenhout said Emihle, being a young child, must have trusted Radebe since she was his niece, however, he abused his position and abused the child because he wanted to satisfy his sexual desires.

It is difficult to understand what led a 27-year-old like you, who does not have a previous conviction, to so something like this. I have read the victim impact statements and it is clear that the incident has affected the family emotionally. It will be difficult for them to continue with their lives after this.

He said Radebe’s personal circumstances were overshadowed by the crimes that he committed and that there are no factors that allowed him to deviate from the minimum sentence which is life imprisonment.

After the sentencing, community members in the court gallery swore at Radebe as he was being taken away from the dock into the court cells.

Emihle’s grandfather, Similo Jerome Nyawose, said as a family they were satisfied with the sentence that was given to Radebe.

He said even though it will not bring back his granddaughter, it will help the family get closure.