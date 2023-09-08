KZN man shot with his own gun during home invasion

By Witness Reporter

A 44-year-old man was shot twice with his own firearm during a home invasion on Redcliffe Drive in Redcliffe, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday morning.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said two robbers entered the home and confronted the homeowner.

“One of the men was armed with a firearm. They forced the man to open the safe before removing his 9mm Norinco pistol, two loaded magazines and half a box of ammunition.

“The robbers also stole a laptop and cash.

“They shot the homeowner on his left hand and left leg with his own weapon before they dropped their firearm and fled in an unknown direction.”

When reaction officers arrived at the scene, Balram said they found the homeowner bleeding from his injuries.

He said it was established that the firearm abandoned by the robbers at the scene was a replica.

The man injured man was taken to hospital.