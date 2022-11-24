KZN matric pupil held at gunpoint, assaulted by fellow schoolmates

Witness Reporter

A 19-year-old Grade 12 pupil is fighting for her life in hospital after she was brutally assaulted by a mob of boys from her school in Umlazi, Durban.

After receiving the news of the incident, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, who was chairing the Provincial Executive Council Sitting on Wednesday, immediately left the meeting and went to Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital to visit the pupil.

Speaking after her visit, which is two days before the commencement of the 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign, Dube-Ncube said she is disturbed about the assault of the pupil who was assaulted immediately after she finished writing her IsiZulu matric paper.

“The pain and suffering this young girl has had to endure at the hands of her fellow schoolmates is deplorable,” she said.

Dube-Ncube said the provincial government is providing all the necessary assistance including psychosocial support for both the girl and her family.

The premier said it is unfortunate that she will not be able to finish writing her matric examinations, but said the Department of Education will make arrangements for her to write her matric examinations next year.

According to police reports, Dube-Ncube said the pupil was approached by the suspects who accused her of stealing a cellphone.

“The [girl] was taken to J-section in Umlazi where she was threatened with a firearm and assaulted.”

She said Bhekithemba Police Station arrested four suspects aged between 17 and 24 years old for pointing a firearm and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. They appeared in the Umlazi Magistrates Court on Monday.

“As government, we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all the perpetrators are brought to book. We are aware that police have made arrests in connection to the case, but we also know that there is a suspect who is still at large.

“We thank the police for the speedy arrests of the suspects but we are appealing to them to look for those that are not yet behind bars so that we send a strong message that our law enforcement agencies will go out in full force to apprehend perpetrators of Gender-Based Violence,” said Dube-Ncube.

The premier said the provincial government was determined to continue with its resolve to deal with the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide, which according to the latest crime statistics is on a record high in Umlazi and Inanda.