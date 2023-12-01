KZN Museum continues its campaign against GBV

By Akheel Sewsunker

The KZN Museum continued its stance against gender-based violence (GBV), hosting an open dialogue session to address the alarming rise of GBV incidents, particularly affecting university students in South Africa.

The museum’s marketing manager, Viranna Frank said the event sought to bring various stakeholders together during the 16 days of activism.

The event brought together the Student Representative Council from Durban University of Technology (DUT), DUT students, members of the KZN Blind & Deaf Society, and the South African Police Services.

“Together, they engaged in a meaningful conversation to voice their opinions and explore solutions to combat the devastating impact of gender-based violence in the country,” said Frank.

Frank added that before the dialogue session, a brief demonstration outside the museum served as a powerful symbol of solidarity.

“KZN Museum staff members joined attendees to protest against the ills of GBV, emphasizsng the urgent need for collective action and awareness to create a safer environment for everyone.

“Through these collaborative efforts, the museum continues to play a vital role in advocating for positive change and addressing the challenges posed by gender-based violence in South Africa,” said Frank.