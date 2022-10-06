KZN museum mourns former assistant director

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

The KwaZulu-Natal Museum is mourning the death of its former assistant director, Professor Judith Masters, who was found dead on Monday.

The 66-year-old Masters was allegedly killed on Monday morning along with her French-born partner, Fabien Génin (50), at Hogsback in the Eastern Cape.

Masters served as a deputy director of the Pietermaritzburg-based museum from 1998 to 2007.

The couple, who were globally and nationally recognised primatologists, were found murdered in their Hogsback home. The two bodies were lying in one of the rooms.

According to the Eastern Cape police, the police conducted an investigation and found that the kitchen door had been forced open and the couple’s hands and feet were bound.

Police said there were no visible injuries and a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said a case of house robbery and two cases of murder are being investigated by the police.

Both scholars had recently retired from the University of Fort Hare, although they were still active in research and associated with various institutions around the world.

KZN Museum chief curator Dr Gavin Whitelaw said Masters joined the museum from Wits University where she acquired her PhD in 1985.

Whitelaw said Masters’ appointment at the museum coincided broadly with the retirement or departure of some of its senior researchers.

He said Masters helped the museum maintain its long commitment to research and publication by mentoring less experienced scholars, including her supervision of post-graduate students.

She taught at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and contributed to the museum’s educational environment.

Among other things, Judith designed the museum’s first public gallery dedicated to primates — complete with brachiating bars — and contributed to a display on human evolution. She raised funds for upgrades of the natural science galleries to train environmental educators. She also provided scientific advice for the children’s book Bushbaby Night by Jeremy Grimsdell, published in both Zulu and English.

Whitelaw said the horrific deaths of Masters and Génin have stolen life from all South Africans.

Masters is a former senior lecturer at the University of Fort Hare and was also a research and zoology professor.

The couple was also working together on a number of initiatives at the university for the ecology and speciation research unit before they left last year.