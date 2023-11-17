KZN Museum to tackle GBV

By Witness Reporter

KZN Museum is planning to drive social change through three initiatives that will help the community push forward,

In a media statement, Viranna Frank from public relations and marketing from the KZN Museum, said that the campaign will impact Gender Based Violence.

“The KwaZulu-Natal Museum is taking a proactive stance against Gender Based Violence (GBV) with a series of events aimed at raising awareness and fostering community engagement.

“The museum is hosting a two-part outreach program on November 29 and 30 as part of the 16 Days of Activism campaign. Additionally, a Sports Day is scheduled to foster community unity and raise funds for a local charity,”: saud Frank.

The Sports Tournament for Charity will take place on November 25, 2023.

In a bid to unite the community and support a local charity, the KZN Museum is organizing a Sports Tournament at Woodburn Stadium on November 25. The event, from 9.00am to 3.00pm, and will showcase soccer and netball matches among teams from organizations such as SANRAL, SAPPI, and more.

“Funds raised will go to the Abrina Esther House charity. Sponsors, including Aquelle, Magaba Cares Foundation, and African Bank, are contributing to make this event a success,” said Frank.

There will also be a Children’s Outreach on GBV on November 30, 2023, which media will not be invited to attend.

“The museum will host a two-hour event, at a children’s home , focusing on educating children about Gender Based Violence. Guest speakers from Childline, SAPS, and the Blind & Deaf Society will provide insights into identifying warning signs, seeking support, and understanding the impact of GBV on children. The event aims to empower children to protect themselves and seek help when needed,” said Frank

The last event aims to collaborate with local university students in the University Awareness Campaign on November 29, 2023.

“The KZN Museum, in collaboration with university students, will hold an awareness campaign at the Museum at 237 Jabu Ndlovu Street, Pietermaritzburg.

“The first session will involve a peaceful protest, candle lighting, a poetry session, and an open dialogue, allowing students to share personal stories.

“The second session will feature guest speakers from various organizations, addressing prevention, support, and awareness of GBV. This event encourages open conversation and solidarity against gender-based violence,” said Frank.

The events aim to help the community fight and combat GBV.