KZN North Coast ready for holiday season

Witness Reporter

With travel back in a big way, the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast is confident its tourism and hospitality numbers will outpace even pre-pandemic levels.

Travel and tourism within “Destination North Coast” under Enterprise iLembe is poised to bounce back after surviving the most challenging two years since the onslaught of Covid-19, said Linda Mncube, chief executive officer of Enterprise iLembe economic development agency.

Mncube said the KZN North Coast is open for business and ready to welcome visitors — and their wallets — to the region which is one large playground to relax and unwind.

The KZN North Coast offers five-star accommodation, top-notch leisure attractions and activity sites with breathtaking views, and first-class fine dining venues. There has been some consternation about the state of beaches in KZN. However, beaches along the KZN North Coast are safe and open for all to enjoy and to view bottlenose dolphins frolicking in the waters close to shore.

Daily tests are carried out to ensure the water is safe for all visitors.

Mncube added that tourism is one of the key drivers of the iLembe local economy, as the industry supports in excess of 7 000 jobs. The more visitors to the area the more existing jobs will be sustained and new ones created.

From January to June 2022 in terms of the economic impact, tourism contributed about R1,7 billion to the GDP of the iLembe region. All establishments are open and ready to welcome visitors. The occupancy rate along the KZN North Coast is sitting at 70% so I encourage visitors to book in advance to avoid any disappointment.

Cheryl Peters, tourism, marketing, investment and promotion manager at Enterprise iLembe said visitors can explore various adventure activities including microlight flights, horse riding, zip lining, quad biking and so much more.

“There is also the Chief Albert Luthuli Museum and King Shaka visitors’ centre. Walk on a trail through the Harold Johnson Nature Reserve or visit historic battle sites such as the Ultimatum Tree, Ndondakusuka or Fort Pearson.

“Hit some balls at one of four magnificent golf courses, visit the crocodile and animal farms, historical sites, nurseries, cultural villages, or simply soak up the sun on the golden beaches. There is just so much to do.

“In terms of cuisine, there is such a wide variety from Greek to Portuguese, seafood, Italian, Indian, and not forgetting traditional Shisanyama.”

Peters urged visitors to verify and check that establishments do exist prior to making payments for accommodation, especially when they come across deals online that look too good to be true.

Nelson Rodrigues, general manager at The Capital Zimbali in Ballito, north of Durban, said the hotel is waiting to welcome 80% of local and provincial visitors this festive season.

Chantel Venter, manager at Adventure Valley in Ballito said they are gearing up for a busy holiday season and looking forward to seeing old and new clients experience some adventure in their lives.

“Bookings are looking positive at the moment as it is known that the North Coast is the place to be as it offers a high standard of hospitality and quality experiences from accommodation to adventure and attractions.

“At Adventure Valley the main activity on offer for the holiday season is the 1,5 km zipline tour with the first-in-the-world ‘Parazip’ offering an adventure for the entire family.

“We’re also expecting a lot of day visitors spending quality time at Adventure Valley. We are [looking forward to] the holiday season and to bringing smiles and adventure to the lives of those visiting us. We look forward to seeing all visitors soon.”