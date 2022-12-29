KZN on high alert as heavy rains are expected to hit the province

Witness Reporter

Disaster management teams are on high alert following the weather warning of severe scattered showers and thundershowers that was issued by the South African Weather Service (Saws).

The weather warning indicates that heavy rain can be expected over the interior parts of KZN on Thursday. Some of these storms may become severe.

The department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said disaster management teams will continue to monitor the inclement weather conditions.

The areas expected to be affected include Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma Indaka, Alfred Duma Ladysmith, Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Impendle, Inkosi Langalibalele Estcourt, Inkosi Langalibalele Sobabili, Mpofana – Giants Castle, Mpofana – Mooi River, Msinga, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nquthu, Okhahlamba, Msunduzi, Ulundi, uMngeni, uMshwathi, Umvoti and uPhongolo.

Residents are urged to avoid travelling on low-lying roads and low- bridges, as they are susceptible to flooding. Avoid swimming and crossing swollen rivers. Take caution when travelling or avoid travelling as roads may be flooded, and potholes may be filled with water and there may be sinkholes.

In rural areas, people living along the riverbanks are urged to take caution and evacuate to higher ground if the need arises as the riverbanks may flood.