KZN police claim to have no updates on AKA murder

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda could not provide the media with any information pertaining to the alleged arrests of people in relation to rapper AKA’s murder.

This follows videos that went viral on social media on what appears to be the arrests of suspects in connection with AKA’s assassination. These videos are being accompanied by captions which allege the men being arrested are AKA’s killers.

According to reports, five people were arrested in Cape Town in connection with the murder of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

The video shows heavily armed police officers dragging some men out of Belhar Erica Square in Cape Town.

Meanwhile, the video has caused a stir on Twitter, with tweeps comparing the people being arrested to those who were seen on the CCTV footage that also went viral of AKA being shot outside Wish on Florida.

The small boys who were running in that CCTV of the murder of AKA don't even look like these chubby guys who were arrested …or I'm wrong pic.twitter.com/e2Vo1nvNZf— The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) March 28, 2023

According to a Netwerk24 article, officers had been on the suspects’ trail for two weeks, following leads in the form of fingerprints and DNA extracted from the getaway car used the night that AKA and Motsoane were shot dead.

Reports on the getaway car used

They said the getaway car, a white Mercedes-Benz, had been found deserted in Umlazi, South of Durban, more than 20kms from where the two were brazenly gunned down moments after hugging each other goodbye on February 10.