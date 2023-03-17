KZN police commissioner says EFF shutdown an attempt to overthrow government

Khethukuthula Xulu

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says what the EFF has planned for Monday was not a shutdown but an attempt to overthrow the government.

Mkhwanazi was speaking at a media briefing held in Durban on Friday, where the government and the police outlined its plans to deal with the threats that may be posed by the Economic Freedom Fighters’ national shutdown.

“The magnitude of threats differs from other planned shutdowns and that is why we have to be extra vigilant.”

This is an attempt to overthrow the government. This is not a shutdown, but it’s anarchy.

Mkhwanazi added that the police were preparing a case against the EFF should anything go wrong.

“If people die and property is damaged, it will be pinned on the EFF.”

Mkhwanazi also indicated that the EFF did not give notice to march to the police.

The provincial MEC of Community Safety Sipho Hlomuka said KZN had a history of violence which was why a strategic plan was necessary.

Hlomuka urges parents to ensure their children were safe on Monday as it will be a special school holiday.