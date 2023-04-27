KZN political party leaders reveal Freedom Day celebration venues

By Clive Ndou

Leaders of political parties in KZN, who will use today’s Freedom Day celebration to drum up support ahead of next year’s general elections, will address supporters in various parts of the province.

Freedom Day, which marks the day when South Africa held its first democratic elections in 1994, is celebrated across the country annually on April 27.

ALSO READ | KZN leaders not celebrating Freedom Day due to flood destruction

ANC provincial leaders will descend on Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality in Estcourt, where premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube will address the province’s main Freedom Day event.

Freedom Day, Dube-Ncube said, was a moment for South Africans to reflect on the journey which the country has traversed since the first democratic elections 29 years ago.

Let us acknowledge the progress we have made since the end of apartheid, and recognise that there is still a lot to be done to attain a free, democratic and equal society.

Let us strive towards creating a nation where everyone has an opportunity to succeed, regardless of race, gender, or socioeconomic status. READ MORE Famous entomologist Londt honoured at a special gathering

“On this Freedom Day, let us renew our compact to build a better South Africa for all,” she said.

While Dube-Ncube reminded the province’s citizens that a lot has been achieved since the ANC-led government took over power 29 years ago, DA provincial leader, Francois Rodgers, said residents have nothing to show for the almost three decades in which the ANC has been in government.

ALSO READ | Letters | What to celebrate on Freedom Day?

After almost 30 years of governance, the ANC has proven that it does not have the interests of residents at heart. Only the DA is capable enough to beat the ANC and bring about reliable service delivery.

DA provincial leaders, Rodgers said, will celebrate Freedom Day in Chatsworth.

They will use this time to engage with residents, discuss service delivery issues and encourage them to keep their ward DA ahead of the by-election on May 24, 2023.

The IFP deputy president, Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, will deliver the keynote address at the party’s main Freedom Day event in kwaMbonambi in the uMkhanyakude District Municipality in the northeast of the province.

“Members of the IFP NEC [national executive committee] will be in attendance. There will also be entertainment on the day as part of the festivities,” the party said in a statement.