KZN positions itself as digital technological hub

Witness Reporter

KwaZulu-Natal is at the cutting edge of innovation and positioning itself to be a digital technological hub and the fourth Industrial Revolution capital of South Africa.

This was announced by KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube at the Digital and Future Skills National Conference that took place in Umhlanga on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Fifa World Cup summit a boost to KZN economy

Speaking at the conference, Dube- Ncube said they have taken a policy decision to drive the “smart province” through the fourth Industrial Revolution programme in order to equip people with the skills required to operate and develop new technologies.

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive council has already approved the KZN Digital Transformation Strategy as part of digitisation and the building of a smart province. We are intentional about making the implementation of digital technologies all-inclusive.

“This is being done through close partnerships with all government departments, state owned entities, business and citizens within the province. As part of the digitisation journey, the KwaZulu-Natal office of the premier developed the nerve centre optimisation strategy with an accelerated implementation plan,” said Premier Dube-Ncube.

She said one of the positive consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic has been to force the speedy implementation of on-line systems.

ALSO READ | KZN premier condemns stabbing of matric pupil

“Internally, the office of the premier has successfully implemented the e-Leave, e-Submission, Operation Sukuma Sakhe Incident and case management systems and Premier Hot-line Phase 1.

“The office of the premier also migrated to the hybrid cloud capabilities such as Office 365, Exchange On-line and Teams. The migration allowed for on-line survey capabilities and hybrid meetings and webinars to continue,” said Dube-Ncube.

Introducing technology to special schools

According to the statement released by the premier’s office, Dube-Ncube has also directed the Human Resource Development Council to focus on the following priorities: Early Childhood Development; Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics; Worker Education and Building the Capacity of the State.

They said at least 16 special schools have been provided with Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) to promote e-learning and 26 schools are already implementing the pilot robotics and coding curriculum.

She said through the KZN Digital Transformation Strategy, the province must be among the global regions in technological advancements with a realistic opportunity to lead the country in as far as digital transformation is concerned.