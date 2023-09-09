KZN premier addresses fresh police recruits

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

KwaZulu Natal Premier Nomusa-Dube Ncube on Friday urged 200 trainee traffic officers not to accept bribes.

The new recruits, who will start training in October, were handed their appointment letters on Friday at the traffic training college in Pietermaritzburg as part of the provincial government’s mass employment initiative S’thesha Waya Waya. A total of 22 000 people applied.

ALSO READ | ‘We are not protected,’ say Msunduzi traffic cops

Dube-Ncube told the trainees to be intolerant of crime and corruption.

Be intolerant of those who will break the laws of our roads. This leads to collisions and unnecessary costs to lives of our people. The minute you take this oath, you are going to carry it for the rest of your life. You will also be able to do right even when nobody is watching.

She said government has committed to fight corruption and ensure the creation of a clean and ethical state.

We cannot do that if there are still people who are not going to play by the rules. When you hit the streets, we expect you to perform selflessly as part of the law enforcement agencies. You will be taking risks. You must understand that the oath and the job that you are taking today means that sometimes you have to pay the ultimate price.

“We want to decrease fatalities because one death is one too many on our roads. We want to see the visibility of our police and also people being disciplined on the road. As a traffic officer you are the representative but also upholding the discipline and Constitution of this country,” she added.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi traffic cop granted bail in bribery case

MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka said departments were tasked to come up with programmes where young and old people are hired.

It is imperative that we train our people so that they are able to put food on the table. When they start working, they should not be involved in corruption.

Luvuyo Maphanga (19) from Edendale, said this was an opportunity of a lifetime.

Zanele Nene from Bulwer, who was a security guard at the Department of Transport said this opportunity will make a huge difference in her life and also that of her family.