KZN Premier and MECs to visit families affected by destructive rainfall

By Khethukuthula Xulu

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube along with the MECs for Human Settlements and Public Works and Cooperative Governance (Cogta) will visit families affected by the torrential rains that claimed the lives of five people in Mtubatuba.

According to the Department of Human Settlement, more than 70 houses were destroyed in Somkhele and KwaMyeki areas over the weekend.

“Hundreds of victims have been left destitute after the storm ripped through their houses which left some homes completely destroyed.”

“In the interim, some victims have been sheltered in community halls, whilst some churches have also availed accommodation to the affected families,” said human settlements spokesperson, Mlungisi Khumalo.

MEC Sipho Nkosi is also expected to share the department’s comprehensive plan of action to speedily address accommodation issues without delay for the victims.

Cogta MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi will conduct an assessment of the extensive damages in the area, where several homes were destroyed by the thunderstorm.

“As the rains caused damage in various areas in the province, including Eskom power lines, schools, and roads infrastructure, MEC Sithole-Moloi will also provide an update based on the assessment conducted by the Provincial Disaster Management Team,” said Cogta spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi.