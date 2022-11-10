KZN premier condemns stabbing of matric pupil

Witness Reporter

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has condemned the killing of a matric pupil who was allegedly stabbed by a fellow Grade 10 pupil at Mandlenkosi High School, in Ntuzuma, Durban.

During a visit to the school on Thursday morning, Dube-Ncube comforted the distraught pupils and teachers who are still trying to come to terms with what happened at the school premises.

The premier said it was concerning that schools, which are centres of knowledge and learning, are now degenerating into dens of crime and this was a reflection of the violent society we live in.

“We came to the school, to give support and prayer to the teachers and the [pupils] who are writing their examinations following a very unfortunate and sad incident where a [pupil] lost his life at school.

“We are really saddened by this incident that happened at a time when [pupils] are supposed to be focusing on their exams, especially the matric class of 2022.”

“The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government sends its condolences to the parents of the deceased learner, the teachers and fellow [pupils] who witnessed this tragic incident in the school premises,” said Dube-Ncube.

KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube at Mandlenkosi High School, in Ntuzuma, Durban, after a stabbing incident. Photo: Supplied

She went on to reassure all stakeholders that the government will continue to offer much-needed support to the school and beef up security.

“Psycho-social support is being offered to the [pupils] and teachers at the school, but we will be approaching the Department of Health for additional support so that more affected [pupils] and teachers can receive counselling…”