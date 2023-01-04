KZN premier conducts blitz on taverns to curb GBV cases

Khethukuthula Xulu

The KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube joined law-enforcement authorities to conduct a blitz on taverns in and around Durban.

The blitz was focused on curbing cases of gender-based violence.

Dube-Ncube said the blitz focused on the areas of Inanda, Ntuzuma and KwaMashu (Ink areas), as there were many violent crimes reported there.

She said crimes such as rape and violent contact crimes were reported in taverns, especially in taverns operating illegally.

Such places do not have requisite equipment, like panic buttons, to report crime to nearest police stations.

She added that the blitz also served to monitor that those liquor outlets with licenses adhered to regulations – such as not selling alcohol to minors and operating beyond stipulated hours.

“It concerns us as government that most cases of gender-based violence occur in liquor outlets, especially unlicensed ones and those that do not adhere to licenses regulations.

“We also conducted the raids because we received numerous complaints from the community about the intolerable levels of noise emanating from these areas, especially during late night hours. We urge tavern owners to be considerate to the communities among which they operate, by reducing the levels of noise and operating within stipulated trading hours,” she added.

The premier saluted the sterling work and dedication of the police, who worked around the clock during the festive season to ensure that citizens and visitors to the province were safe and secure.

We applaud the work of the law-enforcement officers which resulted in the arrest of more than 5 000 people during the Festive Safety Campaign, which was launched in November. Their work is highly commendable.

She said the Festive Safety Campaign was going to continue including unannounced raids on taverns until levels of violence against women and children decreased.