KZN Premier donates school uniforms to needy children

Nosipho Gumede

KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube donated hundreds of school uniforms to needy children in KwaMashu on Tuesday as part of the province’s schools outreach programme.

According to a statement from the premier’s office, 200 uniform items that included blazers, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, socks, shoes, jerseys and school bags were donated to children from NqabakaZulu High School, Gobhogobho Primary School, Khethamahle Primary School and Duduzani Primary School.

Speaking on the programme, Dube-Ncube said the province has achieved the goal of bringing universal access to education and was now focusing on improving the quality of education and preparing pupils for the future world of work.

Through this programme, we want all our young people of school-going age to remember that education is a key priority to our human and economic development which will help lift the veil of poverty, unemployment and inequality in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We also want to emphasise that there is no alternative to education as a means to a better life that will also help improve the living standards of our communities,” said Dube-Ncube.

Other programmes

She added that the province is on track with its roll-out of the Coding and Robotics curriculum in 26 out of the targeted 33 schools at foundation phase and at 211 schools for the Intermediate Phase (Grade 7).

“Four hundred and two schools (73 933 learners) are benefitting from the Learner Transportation Programme, while 2 336 436 learners are benefitting from the National School Nutrition Programme,” said Dube-Ncube.