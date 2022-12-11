KZN premier launches 365-day campaign against GBVF

Londiwe Xulu

KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube launched a 365-day campaign against gender-based violence and femicide, in uMzumbe Municipality, under Ugu District, on Saturday.

Dube-Ncube said together with women, they started a campaign to claim back their freedom to move anywhere at any time without being harassed or attacked.

The purpose is to launch our transition from the 16 days activism campaign, fully into government’s comprehensive 365 days of activism for no violence against women and children, HIV, TB, STIs and human rights with focus on vulnerable groups such as people with disabilities.

The launch comes after the end of the 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children campaign, which started on November 25.

The aim of the campaign was to raise public awareness of the negative impact that violence and abuse have on women and children and to rid society of abuse permanently.

The Premier’s speech during the event

Speaking during the event which also focused on the rights of people living with HIV, people with disabilities and members of the LGBTQI+, Dube-Ncube said everyone needed to play their part to end gender-based violence not just for 16 days but for 365 days a year, every year.

The scourge of gender-based violence is a societal problem that has been described as a ‘pandemic’ and like a disease, it continues to cripple our society. We appeal to members of the community to report to authorities when they witness acts of abuse and violence being committed against women and children.

Silence encourages perpetrators of GBV to commit it with impunity when members of the community turn a blind eye and a deaf ear to it.

She said issues of gender-based violence and femicide needed constant focus and called on all sectors of society to unite and play their part in fighting this scourge.

Dube-Ncube highlighted various areas of focus including on HIV, GBVF, human rights and persons with disabilities.

Programme addressing GBVF and HIV

She said there would be a coordinated programme to address GBVF, HIV and violence against people with disabilities.

She said the programme would be implemented by government departments, civil society organisations and other stakeholders.

The Office of the Premier is revitalising the establishment of ward-based structures integrated with Operation Sukuma Sakhe war rooms.

A gender-based violence and femicide council will be formed. The Department of Community Safety and Liaison working with the SAPS will provide functional victim-friendly rooms in all 184 police stations.



“Throughout the year, the programme will target people with disabilities, women, men, traditional leaders, traditional healers, youth, children, maidens, sex workers, LGBTQIA+.

“It will also include GBVF rapid response teams, private sector, business sector, academic institutions, councillors, non-government organisations and the interfaith communities,” said Dube-Ncube.