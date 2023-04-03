KZN premier launches Easter safety campaign

By Shorné Bennie

Police will have a no-nonsense approach to keeping the province safe from crime and curbing road fatalities this Easter weekend.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube announced this on Sunday while revealing the province’s Easter safety campaign for the Easter holidays and upcoming long weekend.

The campaign will run until the end of May, to accommodate the public holiday on Workers’ Day.

The province’s safety plan includes the deployment of critical resources in high impact areas, integrated operations sustaining police visibility and interactions with the communities, motorists, stakeholders and congregants.

Dube-Ncube kicked off the safety campaign by laying a wreath at the Peter Brown Bridge off-ramp, in remembrance of the many lives lost along the Townhill stretch of the N3, that has become notorious for fatal road accidents.

She was joined by Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla, uMgungundlovu District mayor Muziwokuthula Zuma, MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Sipho Hlomuka, MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza, MEC for Agricultural and Rural Development Super Zuma, KZN director-general Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize and provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The premier then headed to Mpophomeni, where she organised a roadblock and unveiled 17 new Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) vehicles. These additional vehicles will be used around the province to bolster RTI officers’ efforts in enforcing the rules of the road and monitoring driver behaviour during the Easter period.

The campaign launch ended with a pre-Easter prayer at Ngcedomhlophe Sports Ground.

Speaking at the wreath-laying ceremony at the Peter Brown Bridge off-ramp, Dube-Ncube said she hoped all motorists would obey the rules of the road and drive safely.

“We all know that this stretch of road has been notorious for fatalities. We are happy to report that the construction of that area has been completed and the road has been reopened. We are hopeful that drivers will be cautious on all our roads. We know that this time of the year we experience larger traffic volumes than usual.”

The police and law enforcement agencies have campaigns that have already started intensifying search and seizures, as well as looking for illegal guns and drugs.

We will also be checking the roadworthiness of cars and if people have proper documentation and licences, particularly those who are carrying passengers. We will also be checking private vehicles for illegal items.

Dube-Ncube commended the law enforcement agencies in the province for the efforts they have made ahead of the holiday period in implementing the Easter safety campaign.

“As we indicated, we have visible policing, we have the road traffic inspectorate as well as all other law enforcement agencies working to keep all of our communities and visitors safe.”

We are here with police and there are a number of search and seizure efforts that are ongoing. This effort is to ensure that we rid our communities of illegal firearms and some legal firearms that have been used to commit crimes in the past. We are also working with the local communities to ensure the safety of everybody.

Speaking on the spate of road accidents, particularly those involving fatalities, over the past year, she said the province was committed to playing its part in ensuring “cars and trucks no longer resemble mobile coffins”, but called on every motorist to play his or her part as well.