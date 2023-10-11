KZN prison escapee rearrested

By Akheel Sewsunker

One of the two prisoners who escaped the correctional facility on Tuesday has been rearrested, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) confirmed.

Siyabonga Sikhakhane was one of two prisoners who escaped while out with their work teams on Tuesday. He was rearrested on Wednesday morning by the SAPS in Nkandla.

Sikhakhane (34), was serving 16 years imprisonment (of which 8 years is suspended) for housebreaking and theft.

The other escapee, Siphamandla Gift Simelane (29), who was serving two years for similar offences of housebreaking and theft, is still on the run.

In a statement released by the DCS, they confirmed that Sikhakhane will appear in court on an escape charge and he will be transferred to a different correctional facility.

The National Commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale applauded the work of officials after the rearrest.

This is good progress and we remain determined to find Simelane, who remains at large.

The Department of Correctional Services said it will remain relentless in its mission to apprehend those that escape from correctional centres. Escaping from lawful custody is a criminal offence and those aiding such acts shall be spared no mercy.