KZN security help arrest five for copper theft in Eastern Cape

Witness Reporter

Five copper thieves were caught red handed with newly cut copper cables in the Stormberg area in Molteno, Eastern Cape recently.

According to Magma Security, they received a call to investigate a suspicious vehicle.

“Members from the KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape Magma Security and Investigations then proceeded to the said area, where they spotted a white Bakkie parked on the side of the road next to the railway line.

Members then held observation noticing movements to and from the bakkie.

The members then noticed that the suspects were busy stealing copper cable from the railway line,” said Magma’s Shaheen Suleiman.

Suleiman said Magma members managed to apprehend five suspects and recover the copper cable that was newly cut.

The matter was reported to Molteno Saps.