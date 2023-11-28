KZN should brace for storms on Tuesday evening

By Witness Reporter

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has warned that a severe thunderstorm is expected to hit various parts of the province, spanning from the southern to western parts on Tuesday.

In a press release, Cogta said that a level 2 storm is expected to hit a wide area of the province.

“The South African Weather Services forecast indicates that areas including Dr N. Damini-Zuma, Underberg, Ethekwini, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Mthonjaneni, Ndwedwe, Nkandla, Ray Nkonyeni, Richmond, Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, Umdoni, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi, uMngeni, uMshwathi, UMuziwabantu, Umvoti, Umzimkhulu and Umzumbe may be affected as possible strong damaging winds, hail, heavy downpours and severe lightning are expected over most parts of the province, excluding the north, on Tuesday,” said Cogta.

Cogta added that the adverse weather may cause damage to infrastructure.

“This weather event may result in localised damage to infrastructure, settlements, and livestock. Residents are advised to take precautionary measures to prevent possible injuries caused by lightning and flying debris,” said Cogta.

It added that the department was on high alert in case of damage caused by the storm.

The department has activated disaster management teams in all affected municipalities to remain on high alert during this period. We urge communities to exercise caution and consider avoiding travelling on bridges and roads in low-lying areas, as they may be susceptible to flooding and sinkholes.

It added that outdoor activities should be avoided, as lightning, hail, and flooding can lead to injuries and fatalities.