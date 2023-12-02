KZN sports anchor, communicator Jeffery Zikhali gunned down

By Nompilo Kunene

Former eTV and SABC sports anchor and KZN government communicator Jeffrey Zikhali was killed in an alleged hijacking incident on Friday night.

Zikhali was gunned down at Ndabayakhe in the Empangeni area in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Zikhali is a former eTV and SABC sports anchor. He also served as a communicator for the KZN Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

KZN Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, MEC Sipho Hlomuka has condemned Zikhali’s murder and has called on the public to assist police with information to ensure that the criminals are apprehended.

ALSO READ | WATCH | Kidnappers of Northdale woman arrested

Hlomuka said Empangeni SAPS have begun a manhunt to find the perpetrators who also drove away in Zikhali’s vehicle.

He added that law enforcement is working on profiling and identifying crime hot spot areas where police visibility will be increased to ensure the safety of the people of the province.

He said police have also intensified operations to recover illegal firearms and ammunition from criminals.