KZN still does not have emergency response plan for load shedding

By Clive Ndou

With the electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa warning the public to expect the power supply problem to worsen during winter, the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government is yet to finalise its blackout emergency plan.

Currently, Eskom is implementing stage 6 loadshedding which leaves some residents without electricity for up to six hours a day.

However, should the power supply problem worsen in winter, it is possible for Eskom to implement up to stage 10 loadshedding, which could plunge the entire country into darkness.

Such a scenario requires the provincial government to have an emergency plan to, amongst other things, ensure that the economy and social service providers continue to function for the duration of the stage 10 loadshedding.

Responding to written questions by DA KZN spokesperson on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Martin Meyer, Cogta MEC, Bongi Sithole-Moloi said the emergency plan was being finalised.

The KZN response plan to load shedding proposed an establishment of a KZN energy war room (KZNEWR) which was supported at KZN PEC on March 15, 2023 [supported with conditions]. The final KZN response plan to the current energy crisis wlll be discussed at the KZNEWR kick-off meeting.

However, Meyer said it was unacceptable that the provincial government did not have a plan months after being warned that blackout was a possibility, particularly during winter periods.

“Despite warnings of a total blackout since last year, KZN’s ANC-run government only began looking at an action plan in March this year. According to the reply, meetings and workshops were held but there is still no emergency plan in place.

The impact of a complete blackout on our already ailing province would be catastrophic, affecting the delivery of basic services including water, communication and more. It would lead to a shutdown of the economy, affect the availability of food supplies and have a massive negative impact on healthcare.

Romokgopa urged the public to brace themselves for severe loadshedding during winter.

“There is usually high demand, between 34 GW and 37 GW in winter, which Eskom will struggle to supply,” he said.