KZN teacher accused of sexual assault

By Lethiwe Makhanya

A senior teacher, who is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old Grade 12 pupil at a school near Pietermaritzburg, has handed himself over to the police.

The incident is believed to have happened about two weeks ago on the school premises during extra lessons.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said a case of sexual assault was opened at Impendle police station.

The suspect handed himself over to the police this morning [Tuesday] around 9 am

Meanwhile, South African National Civics Organisation (Sanco) members under Garnet Mlete Region together with the community members from the area, on Tuesday demonstrated at the Department of Education offices in Vulindlela Circuit where they submitted a memorandum demanding answers on why the department has not reacted on the matter.

They are also demanding an explanation on why the senior teacher was not charged by the department when he was allegedly photographed naked and the pictures posted on social media some time ago and why counselling has not been provided to the teenager and other pupils at the school.

Thami Mkhulisa, the Sanco deputy chairperson at Garnet Mlete Region, said they want to see justice taking place for the child and for the department to be involved.

“The department has not even consulted with the family of the child since the incident happened. We want answers. The department is supposed to take action. They [department] has failed us as parents and the community,” he said.

The teen’s uncle who cannot be named to protect the pupil, said since the incident happened his niece did not feel safe and it has also affected her studies.

“She has missed some of her trial examinations because she was scared to go to school … We want the [senior teacher] to be punished even if it means tearing his certificate up. The child needs counselling as we speak because she is not coping,” he said.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said they are very disappointed by the incident.

“We view this as a serious matter and we have suspended the [senior teacher].”