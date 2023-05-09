KZN teen dies after gun accidentally discharges

By Khethukuthula Xulu

A teenage boy died on Monday after he and his friend were allegedly playing with a gun that was accidentally discharged in Stanger, KwaZulu-Natal.

IPSS Medical Rescue responded to the shooting and on arrival they found that a 14-year-old boy had been shot. The boy was declared dead the on scene by medics.

“Allegedly, the two teenage boys were playing with a firearm when it accidentally went off. Fortunately, the second boy sustained no injuries during this horrific incident,” said IPSS.

Kwadukuza SAPS detectives were on the scene and will investigate the incident further.