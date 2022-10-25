KZN teen killed by lightning strike

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

An Impendle mother is struggling to accept that a strike of lightning claimed the life of her only remaining child during a storm last week.

It is alleged that Nokulunga Funeka (18), a Grade 11 pupil at Masimdumise Secondary, was on her way home from school when the lightning struck.

Her mother, Tholani Funeka, said she was cooking and stopped immediately when she heard thunder.

“I was very worried about my child and kept wondering about her whereabouts during the storm. I heard a loud bang and went outside to check. I saw a white shirt, which at first I thought was a sack. When I looked closer and I saw her lying on the ground,” said Funeka.

She said she held her daughter and tried to resuscitate her, but it was too late. “She was badly burnt. It is still hard for me to believe that she is gone.

Her death leaves a huge gap as she was the only child I had left. Both my children died while doing Grade 11. She was a very quiet and humble child,” she said.

Impendle Ward 4 councillor Wonder Dlamini said this incident has left the community shocked and traumatised.

“We had a prayer at the school and everyone was crying. We hope that God will strengthen them as well as the family.”

Impendle municipal manager Zakhele Tshabalala said the disaster management department usually conducts an assessment and partners with uMgungundlovu District to provide assistance.

We want to extend our condolences to the family during this painful time. It is painful to lose children whom we had high hopes of them changing the situation around in their homes. We will continue with conducting awareness so that children become aware of what to do and not to do during bad weather

Cogta spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said the local disaster management centre at the municipal level would be the first point of call. “The MEC continues to call upon residents across the province to exercise utmost caution whenever weather conditions deteriorate. Disaster management teams continue to keep an eye on weather conditions,” he said.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said an inquest docket was opened for investigation.