KZN teen killed in drive-by shooting

By Nompilo Kunene

An 18-year-old boy is one of two people gunned down in a drive-by shooting on Sunday in Verulam, north of Durban.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said they received multiple calls from residents just after 2 pm on Sunday after the occupants of a white Toyota Etios allegedly opened fire on a champagne-coloured VW Polo in an area popularly known as Ntombe.

Balram said all available reaction officers were dispatched to the scene and discovered that both occupants of the Polo had been shot dead.

“According to residents, the teenager and the 28-year-old driver were seated in their vehicle when the hitmen drove past them.

“The suspects made a U-turn and fired at the victim’s vehicle with high calibre rifles. The teenager is a pupil of Trenance Park Secondary School. The deceased are believed to be friends. Several spent rifle cartridges were recovered at the scene,” said Balram.

He said the vehicle used by the alleged hitmen is believed to be linked to another drive-by shooting that occurred at the entrance of Trenance Park on Saturday night where a taxi owner was also killed in a drive-by shooting.

The police are yet to comment on the matter.